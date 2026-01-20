Croke Park Farewell – Katie Taylor Wants to Go Out With a Bang

Katie Taylor would love to go out in style.

The Irish Icon is eyeing up retirement, pointing out 2026 will most likely be her last year in the sport, and if she is to bow out, the Bray native would love to do it in typical groundbreaking fashion.

The Olympic gold medal winner and sporting trailblazer would like a Croke Park farewell.

The ‘champion in recess’ has been linked to a Jones’ Road fight for some time now, but she has yet to become the first fighter to headline at GAA Headquarters since Muhammad Ali.

However, speaking at Lidl’s launch of the Ladies Football League today, she revealed has not given up fighting at Crocker.

“I was thinking after my last fight, an amazing trilogy against Amanda Serrano, that I would love to end my career here in Ireland.

“This is my last year, probably, in the ring boxing. I’m going to be 40 this year, ” she told RTE.

“I would love to end my career here. And I would absolutely love to have an opportunity to fight here in Croke Park. That would be the icing on the cake for me. That would be an absolute dream come true.

“I’m not sure if it’s ever going to happen, but that is the dream that I have. I’m excited to see what this year has for me,” the two-weight undisputed world champion adds before revealing her desire to end her fight career at home.

“Whoever the opponent is, I want to end my career on a high here in the country that I love and the country that I’ve represented throughout my whole career. I love Ireland.

“I’m living in Connecticut obviously over the last few years and it makes me appreciate Ireland even more. I love being at home. I love my country. I love the people that I’m surrounded by.

“I just love the Irish people and I would love to bring a big night back to Ireland again in the ring.”

Taylor’s comments and the fact she was in Croke Park on Tuesday saw hope raised once more. However, she said she is unaware as to whether moves have been made to a massive stadium fight night happen.

“I’m not sure if there’s any conversations happening right now. We obviously tried to make that happen a couple of years ago and it wasn’t possible but I’m still not giving up hope.

“That will be the icing on the cake for me. It will be a dream come true to end my career in our most iconic arena. Just look at the place, it’s beautiful.

“It’s insane and there’s so much pride associated with Croke Park as well. We’ll see what happens.”