Belfast Mid March – Michael Conlan Gives Fight Update

Michael Conlan looks set for a return to Belfast this Spring.

The Olympic medal winner had explored Dublin and New York St Patrick’s Day options, but will fight in his home city just after St Patrick’s Day.

With Queensberry booking up the 3Arena and Callum Walsh set to fight in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s only ever elite male world amateur champion picked the third city where he does big numbers and will fight in Belfast for the first time since his defeat to Jordan Gill in 2023.

“[New York] fell through, through no fault of my own. It looks like mid-March in Belfast, back home,” the Switch Hitter told Boxing Social.

The two-time world title challenger didn’t officially confirm who will provide the opposition, but is expected to fight Kevin Walsh.

The Broxton native is unbeaten in 19 fights and, despite being slightly older than Conlan, is seen as a breakout star.

Title-wise, he’s won the USA New England title and super featherweight and lightweight, as well as picking up the WBC USA silver title earlier this year.

“It’s a hard fight, tough fight, tough opponent. An undefeated American coming over to take my head off. That’s what you want, something you need to get up for it,” he adds.