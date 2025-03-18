Bet smart – the top Irish boxers poised for success in 2025

Ireland has certainly pumped out more than its fair share of fighters. For such a small country, it has produced a surprisingly high number of quality boxers. That made putting together this list of top Irish boxers in 2025 quite difficult since there are loads of boxers we could have covered. Still, we’re pretty happy with our list. If anybody is going to be successful both on the Irish and the world stage in 2025, it’ll probably be one of the following:

Callum Walsh

Right at the top, we’ve got to put super welterweight Callum Walsh. His professional record is 12-0, which includes 10 KOs. Not too bad. It helps that some of the biggest players in the industry are keeping an eye on him too. Dana White wants him in the UFC eventually, and Tom Loeffler is putting together his matches. Freddie Roach is the one training him. Callum Walsh is in a fantastic position for the future.

If you’re into your boxing, then chances are that you’ll be reaching for a list of Irish betting sites whenever you see Callum Walsh on the card, because not only is he one of the most exciting fighters to bet on at the moment, but there is a pretty strong chance he’ll win too (although, of course, we have no guarantees on that).

If there’s just one Irish boxer to keep an eye on in 2025, it’s Callum Walsh. He is a huge name on the boxing scene right now and is poised to be even bigger in 2025.

Gavin Ryan

We think that Gavin Ryan is likely to hit the big time soon. He may not be main card material just yet, but his skills show that he is getting there. He recently beat Donagh Keary to become the 2025 National Elite Champion in the 57kg weight class in a unanimous decision. This makes it his 12th title overall. It was also the first time he had ever competed in the National Elite competition, and he came out as a winner. We’re sure his opponents will fear him from now on.

As we said, we have no idea if he is going to be getting those glitzier boxing matches shortly, but you can expect him to continue to appear at some decent boxing tournaments over the next year or so. If he continues to put on the show that he has done and keeps picking up those wins, then who knows where he will be heading in the future.

Jude Gallagher

Boxing fans will already be aware of Jude Gallagher. In 2022, at the Commonwealth Games, he managed to walk away with the gold medal in the men’s featherweight event. He was matched against Joseph Commey for the final, and many viewers thought that it would be a fairly evenly matched fight. It was anything but that, and Jude Gallagher defeated Commey in a walkover. Since 2022, Jude has been putting out decent fight after decent fight. While he hasn’t again hit the dizzying heights of the Commonwealth Games gold medal, we can see him going far in future featherweight competitions. Whenever he appears in a competition, he is always touted by pundits as being one of the guys to watch.

Godstime Ide

Let’s move on to a super heavyweight now. Many people are punting Godstime Ide as one of the best super heavyweights for the future. Picking up the Intermediate title at his first outing at the National Stadium at the tail end of 2024 certainly supported that.

Many pundits are stating that if Godstime can keep up his training, there is every chance that he can become one of the biggest boxers in the world over the coming years. People do love watching a decent super heavyweight bout, after all.

Godstime Ide has said that he doesn’t have major plans to move into the proper pro scene right now, but he will see how far he goes with his amateur boxing career. At the end of 2024, he did make it clear that pro boxing was something that he would be seriously considering if the wins continued to stack up. For now, we will just have to tolerate not seeing Godstime Ide anywhere near as much as we deserve to see him.

Clepson dos Santos

With a record of 2-3-0, most people wouldn’t include somebody like Clepson dos Santos on this list. He has hardly been stacking up the wins, with a greater number of losses to his name. Still, we have seen him box a little. While Clepson certainly is a work in progress, we can’t help but think that progression will happen rapidly. He is not fighting anywhere near as much as some of the other Irish boxers on this list, which is a problem. Clepson needs to fight more and get a better trainer. If he can, we reckon he can be refined into one of the top Irish boxers (although, we doubt he will ever end up becoming a world-class boxer, but a fun watch, at least).

Gráinne Walsh

It isn’t just the male boxing scene that is popping off right now, either. The women’s division has some decent fighters too. None, in our opinion, are better than Gráinne Mary Walsh (and yes, we know some people will disagree with that). While she didn’t walk away with a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games, she certainly put on a show. This is something that she has done in pretty much every boxing event she has turned out for. So much so that most pundits put her down as a sure-fire bet for a final (although that doesn’t always happen).

If Gráinne Walsh can continue to develop, we have no doubt that she could end up becoming one of the best Irish female boxers of all time. Who knows – she might even win an Olympic medal in 2028.