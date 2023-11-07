Anthony Cacace won’t swim with the ‘Pirhana’ on November 18

Anthony Cacace is out of his fight with Ryan Garner and won’t fight again this year.

The IBO title holder was due to defend his title against the undefeated English fighter on the undercard of Isaac Dogboe and Nick Ball’s world featherweight title eliminator at Manchester Arena on November 18.

The Belfast super featherweight had been in talks to challenge Joe Cordina for his IBF super featherweight world title and was heavily linked to another world champion in world O’Shaquie Foster but was set to swim with ‘The Pirhana’ instead.

However, he has pulled out of the fight with a hand injury and won’t return to the ring until the new year.

Speaking online he confirmed: “Unfortunately my fight with Ryan Garner on Nov 18th is off due to me picking up an injury.

I will be back out again in the New Year in a big fight .”

Garner wasn’t quite the glamourous step up the mercurial talent was calling for and he did seem somewhat disgruntled he hasn’t been handed a big-name fight.

With that in mind, the 34-year-old southpaw may be hoping for a new opponent in his first fight in 2024.

Photo credit Mark Mead