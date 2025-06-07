Anthony Cacace Fights Katie Taylor Stablemate in Saudi

Anthony Cacace will fight a managerial stablemate of Katie Taylor in Riyadh on August 16, according to The Ring.

The well-informed publication claims the Belfast man will fight Raymond Ford in a Saudi Summer showdown of former World champions.

Having defeated his third two-time world champion in a row when stopping Leigh Wood last month, ‘The Apache’ was linked to numerous big names and was tipped for a homecoming.

Ford’s name wasn’t one passing many lips in recent weeks, but it seems the American is next, albeit not the Holy Trinity graduates’ hometown.

The bout will provide support for an interesting heavyweight clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 08: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Press Conference, Albert Hall Conference Centre, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions, 8th May 2025. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

New Jersey native Ford was a world champion at featherweight and is now two fights into life at super featherweight.

The 26-year-old is managed by now legendary Irish manager Brian Peters, the man behind Katie Taylors career.

It’s another big fight and another payday for the Belfast boxer. It’s also a winnable fight for the natural talent.