‘Absolute Bullsh*t’ -Reigning Irish Elite Champion forced out of the Commonwealth Games

Reigning Irish National Elite bantamweight Champion Sara Haghighat-Joo has hit out organizers after being denied the chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games today.

The Candian-born fighter, who previously explored Irish Olympic options and now fights for Sierra Leone, was set to trade leather with Teddy Nakimuli of Uganda for a medal and a place in the 50kg semi-final.

However, she missed weight and as a result, was denied the chance to fight. The three-time Candian champ was both upset and furious at the outcome and revealed online she missed the weight by just 0.1kg . She also claimed she did so due to a discrepancy between the test scales and the official scales.

Haghughat-Joo said she weighed in on the button on the test scales and proceeded straight to the official scales where she was 0.1kg over.

Speaking online she expressed her discontent that she couldn’t argue her case and show the test scales had her on weight.

The 28-year-old has relocated to Ireland in recent years after marrying a Galway man and, was boxing out of the St Brigid’s club in Edenderry. She is the reigning bantamweight champion of Ireland and had hoped to force herself into the 2020 Olympic frame for Team Ireland but is now representing Sierra Leone, who employed Liam Brereton of Offally as their boxing coach.