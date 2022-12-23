Amateur Headline News Latest 

2023 IABA Competition Calendar

The IABA have confirmed the 2023 national competition calendar.

Dates are below and subject to change:

MONTHCHAMPIONSHIPSVENUEDATES
January2023 National Elite ChampionshipsNational Stadium12th to 15th and 20th-21st
FebruaryIABA Awards nightTBCDates to be finalised.
February-MarchNational Under 22 ChampionshipsNational Stadium17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.
February-MarchNational Under 18 ChampionshipsNational Stadium17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.
MarchNational Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 & 2Dungarvan10th -11th and 17th-18th and March 24th to 31st (April 1st, if needed)
MarchEUBC U22 ChampionshipsTBCTBC by EUBC
AprilNational Boy/Girl 1,2 & 3 ChampionshipsNational StadiumEaster Break:10th to 16th. and 20th-21st
AprilEUBC European Youth ChampionshipsTBCTBC by EUBC
April-May                   National Senior Cadets Boy/Girl 4 Junior 1National Stadium28th April and May 5th-6th, May 13th to 20th
JuneNational Junior Cadets Boy/Girl 2 &3.National Stadium9th to 11th and16th  to 18th and 23rd & 24th
JuneMonkstown Box CupDublin22nd to 25th.
June-JulyEuropean Games Olympic QualifierPolandJune 23rd to July 2nd
JulyEUBC Junior European ChampionshipsTBCTBC by EUBC
AugustInternational Tournament.TBCDates to be finalised.
AugustEUBC Schoolboy/Girl ChampionshipsTBCTBC by EUBC
SeptemberCeltic Box CupDungarvan22nd to 24th; dates to be finalised.
OctoberEsker Box CupDublin13th to 15th
OctoberNational Senior ChampionshipsNational Stadium6th to 8th and 13th to 21st
November2024 National Elite ChampionshipsNational Stadium1s

