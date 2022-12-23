2023 IABA Competition Calendar

MONTH CHAMPIONSHIPS VENUE DATES

January 2023 National Elite Championships National Stadium 12th to 15th and 20th-21st

February IABA Awards night TBC Dates to be finalised.

February-March National Under 22 Championships National Stadium 17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.

February-March National Under 18 Championships National Stadium 17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.

March National Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 & 2 Dungarvan 10th -11th and 17th-18th and March 24th to 31st (April 1st, if needed)

March EUBC U22 Championships TBC TBC by EUBC

April National Boy/Girl 1,2 & 3 Championships National Stadium Easter Break:10th to 16th. and 20th-21st

April EUBC European Youth Championships TBC TBC by EUBC

April-May National Senior Cadets Boy/Girl 4 Junior 1 National Stadium 28th April and May 5th-6th, May 13th to 20th

June National Junior Cadets Boy/Girl 2 &3. National Stadium 9th to 11th and16th to 18th and 23rd & 24th

June Monkstown Box Cup Dublin 22nd to 25th.

June-July European Games Olympic Qualifier Poland June 23rd to July 2nd

July EUBC Junior European Championships TBC TBC by EUBC

August International Tournament. TBC Dates to be finalised.

August EUBC Schoolboy/Girl Championships TBC TBC by EUBC

September Celtic Box Cup Dungarvan 22nd to 24th; dates to be finalised.

October Esker Box Cup Dublin 13th to 15th

October National Senior Championships National Stadium 6th to 8th and 13th to 21st