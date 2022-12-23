2023 IABA Competition Calendar
The IABA have confirmed the 2023 national competition calendar.
Dates are below and subject to change:
|MONTH
|CHAMPIONSHIPS
|VENUE
|DATES
|January
|2023 National Elite Championships
|National Stadium
|12th to 15th and 20th-21st
|February
|IABA Awards night
|TBC
|Dates to be finalised.
|February-March
|National Under 22 Championships
|National Stadium
|17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.
|February-March
|National Under 18 Championships
|National Stadium
|17th,18th,19th – 24th,25th,26th and March 3rd,4th,5th.
|March
|National Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 & 2
|Dungarvan
|10th -11th and 17th-18th and March 24th to 31st (April 1st, if needed)
|March
|EUBC U22 Championships
|TBC
|TBC by EUBC
|April
|National Boy/Girl 1,2 & 3 Championships
|National Stadium
|Easter Break:10th to 16th. and 20th-21st
|April
|EUBC European Youth Championships
|TBC
|TBC by EUBC
|April-May
|National Senior Cadets Boy/Girl 4 Junior 1
|National Stadium
|28th April and May 5th-6th, May 13th to 20th
|June
|National Junior Cadets Boy/Girl 2 &3.
|National Stadium
|9th to 11th and16th to 18th and 23rd & 24th
|June
|Monkstown Box Cup
|Dublin
|22nd to 25th.
|June-July
|European Games Olympic Qualifier
|Poland
|June 23rd to July 2nd
|July
|EUBC Junior European Championships
|TBC
|TBC by EUBC
|August
|International Tournament.
|TBC
|Dates to be finalised.
|August
|EUBC Schoolboy/Girl Championships
|TBC
|TBC by EUBC
|September
|Celtic Box Cup
|Dungarvan
|22nd to 24th; dates to be finalised.
|October
|Esker Box Cup
|Dublin
|13th to 15th
|October
|National Senior Championships
|National Stadium
|6th to 8th and 13th to 21st
|November
|2024 National Elite Championships
|National Stadium
|1s