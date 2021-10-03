‘Wrong Decision for the Right Reasons’ – Pascal Collins Admits Towel Error And Secures Craig O’Brien a Rematch

Although he won’t apologies for a safety-first approach Pascal Collins has bravely admitted he may have got it wrong throwing the towel in, in Italy on Friday night.

However, he has instantly looked to make amends by securing Craig O’Brien a rematch.

‘The Iron’s’ potentially career-changing clash with Samuel Nmomah was going well going into the fourth round of a Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast card in Milan on Friday. The Dubliner was potentially ahead and looked the better of the two fighters.

However, his hopes of emulating the likes of Tommy McCarthy by causing an Italian hosted upset seem to unravel just short of the fight’s halfway point.

A right hand hurt the 32-year-old and sent him back to the ropes, the Italian based Nigerian opened up on the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter.

It looked ominous initially but the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter had enough about him to cover up and began slipping shots. However, just when he shaped to start firing back the towel came in and the referee waved off the fight.

O’Brien was shocked, upset and did appear to have his wits about him when questioning his corner’s decision. Speaking online since Collins admitted he may have jumped the gun to a degree, although rightfully points out it is always better to be safe than sorry.

Collins explained the situation to the show’s promoters and Matchroom Italy and they agreed O’Brien deserves a rematch.

Speaking online the experienced coach explained:

“WIN OR LEARN ! This comment has been used so many times after a fighter experience a loss! But sometimes it can and should be used for a coach too! Last Friday night on DAZN Italy I made the Decision to Pull Craig O’Brien out of a Fight he was Winning when he got caught With Some good punches and then went on the ropes which from my vantage point at ringside I took it that Craig was in trouble and threw in the towel! After speaking with Craig after the fight and watching it back I could have given Craig more time to recover! Sometimes we aire on the side of caution and make the wrong decision for the right reasons to protect the fighters health and I believe this to be one of those times! After speaking with the promoter he totally understands and has agreed to give Craig the rematch which he 100% deserves.”

