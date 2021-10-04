Headline News News Pro News 

Hat Trick of Irish wins in Germany

There were three Irish wins at the Columbia Club in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

Vladimir Belujsky, Keane McMahon and Francy Luzoho all registered victories on a Sunday afternoon show.

Cork’s Belujsky’s victory came high up the bill and against Georgian Davit Makaradze. ‘Big Bad Vald’ outpointed the 42-year-old by a score of 118-109, 119-108, 120-107, winning wide to win the not so widely recognized GBC super middleweight global title.

It’s another win away from home for the nomadic 25-year-old and could open the door to some bigger away day bouts.

Belujsky was had been offered some interesting opportunities before the pandemic and will look to explore similar avenues as things clear up.

McMahon registered his first victory since March 2019 earlier on the card.

‘The Iceman’ stopped German based Czech Pavel Herman in the first round of his second fight since ending a two-year ring absence in Belgium in the summer.

Another fighter registering his second win since ending a long period out of the ring was Francy Luzoho. ‘The Butcher Boy’ also got the job done within a round taking out Pole Petr Grina early on.

The wins see Belujsky, McMahon and Luzoho improve their records to 13-3-1, 7-2 and 3-1 respectively.

