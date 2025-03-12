Worlds Disapointment for Walsh and Moorehouse

Tuesday proved another challenging day for Team Ireland at the Women’s World Championships in Nice, Serbia.

Two Paris Olympians, Daina Moorehouse and Grainne Walsh, were in action and both suffered defeat.

Moorehouse, contesting at 50kg, had a bye, and began her tournament against China’s 8th seeded Hu Meiyi. This was a highly competitive bout in which the Ednederry boxer was 3-2 down in the first, despite a low landing rate by her opponent, and won the last round. The 4-1 split decision went to Hu. Judges scores are available here.

There was also last 16 start for Olympian, 66kg Grainne Walsh – she was between the ropes against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova. Khamidova is a fellow Olympian, the reigning Asian champ who medaled at the 2023 Women’s Worlds. This was a highly physical, high octane bout between two steely contenders. The Offally native was given a standing count in the second round and a point deduction for holding following a caution. The 4-0 decision went to the Uzbek boxer. Judges scores are available here

Of the Team Ireland boxers yet to begin their championships, double Olympian 75kg Aoife O’Rourke, is the top seed in her weight. As such, she has a bye to the quarter finals. She’ll meet the winner of the contest between Bulgaria and Uzbekhistan on Thursday.

239 boxers from 51 federations are contesting the tournament; in 2023, the last iteration of these championships, 324 boxers from 64 federations competed.

March 15th is a rest day at the tournament, and all finals will be boxed on Sunday, March 16th.

Day Four

Just one Team Ireland boxer in action in the fourth day of the tournament.

2022 World Champion, 70kg Lisa O’Rourke starts at the Last 16 stage against Azerbaijan’s Aynur Rzayeva – 2016 European Women’s champ at 81+kg; the 2022 European silver medalist, and a 2023 Women’s World bronze medalist.

That’s Bout 6 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

The programme for Ring B’s Evening Session is available here

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow.

Team Manager, Ciara Plunkett

Head Coach Zauri Antia

Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Eoin Pluck

Physiotherapist Rob Tuomey.