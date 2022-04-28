Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

Women World Championship Team Named

A nine strong Team Ireland squad to contest the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, has been named.

The select includes a Tokyo Olympian, a reigning Strandja champion,  2 reigning European U22 champions and 2 reigning Golden Belt champions.

However, Tokyo Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, won’t be competing. Kellie has sustained an injury during Team Ireland’s training camp in Assisi, Italy. Whilst the injury isn’t grave, rehab won’t be completed in time for her to compete at women’s boxing’s blue riband competition, which begins on May 6th.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia says “Kellie was preparing so well for these championships. It is very disappointing that she can’t compete, but Kellie is right – her long-term fitness, and qualifying for Paris are the most important things. She will return home to Dublin to rehab her injury and return to training when she is fit again. We are bringing a talented team of boxers to the Women’s World Championships, and I know every Team Ireland boxer has Kellie’s support”.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

 50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

 52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

 54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

 57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

 63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s  ABC, Rostrevor

 66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

 Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.

Team Ireland has had an enormously successful year so far in international competition, with 29 medals in all – these include 2 golds at Strandja, 3 golds at the European U22 Championships, 5 at the Golden Belt/Nicolae Linca tournament and 3 at the European Youth Championship.

