Who’s the Daddy – Ruadhan Farrell has perfect motivation going into all Irish action

Ruadhan Farrell says he will prove he is the Daddy of the super bantamweight division when he wins for his daughter this Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter takes on Gerard Hughes in what has grown into an early career grudge match on the Conlan Gill card at the SSE Arena.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he declared he goes into the fight with the perfect motivation having become a father very recently.

“You can expect a career-best Ruadhan Farrell performance on Saturday,” he said, “This is for my daughter.”

The fighter also points out that added motivation won’t be the only advantage the former BUI Celtic title challenger will have in the six-round contest.

The Ian Gaughran-managed Belfast man says his SSE experience against now Irish Champion Colm Murphy will stand to him, pointing out he knows he can face adversity and perform.

Belfast, UK – November 29: Ruadhan Farrell during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 29 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“The Colm Murphy fight will stand to me, simply for the fact I have that experience of putting it all on the line before. I’ve fought on a big stage with all the odds stacked against me.

“I took A bigger and stronger opponent in a weight class above mine and I gave as good as I got over the 8 rounds. A lot of people had the fight very close. Now I’m the bigger man with all the attributes in my favour.”

Initial talk suggested the BUI Celtic title would be on the line for Saturday’s showdown. However, it’s been penciled in for six rounds and no strap will be on the line on the DAZN broadcast show.

“I was told weeks ago it was for a title,” says Farrell. “I don’t know why it’s not, there are that many stories. It would have been better for us both to fight on the card for the Celtic title and it would have been easily sanctioned by the BUI.”

Discussing the beef that has brewed, Farrell adds: “He called me out months ago I had to deal with fatherhood then, now we both can fight, shake hands and show sportsmanship to each other after. That’s what boxing is all about.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom