‘Where are your balls now?’ Darragh Foley puts Aussie on Notice While Stealing the Show at Tszyu Media Day

Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] has put Steve Sparks [15(14)-2(1)] on notice and warned his promotional stablemate he is coming for his scalp.

The ever entertaining Dub stole the spotlight from the Tszyu brothers [Tim and Nikita] at a No Limit media workout a week ahead of a Hordern Pavilion, Sydney hosted Fox broadcast July 20 fight night.

Super’ makes a welcome return to the ring on the card, fighting for the first time since his epic encounter with Ty Telford in December of 2020.

The Australian-based Blanch light welter takes on ‘Coco Samoa’ Hunter Ioane [8(5)-4(2)-1] on a No-Limit bill. It’s a fight many in the know Down Under believe has fight of the night potential but a fight Foley had no issue looking beyond, letting the likes of Liam Paro, Parks and Brock Jarvis know he is back and means business.

“I’m aligned with No Limit, the best guys in town, lets get cracking again, I’m ready to rock. I’m going to go for however long is left in this old war horse,” he said on Thursday.

“I’m focused now. I want to go through all these little idiots in the 140lbs division that are talking a whole heap of smoke,” he adds before singling out Sparks, a fighter he has had beef with and loves to refer to as ‘Spare Rib’.

“What’s his name? Spare Rib,” he says when asked which of the light welters he is eyeing up. “Look it’s all well and good these millennials saying this and that on Instagram, we have a date at the end of September if you want it. I’m signed, I signed a contract with your name on it, so come get some. Where are your balls now?”

The 33-year-old southpaw will put a difficult 19 months behind him when he trades leather with a come-forward foe on the TV card.

Despite being pushed on the subject he wasn’t too keen on commenting on how difficult things got during the period out.

“It’s been a long 19 months but no sad stories here, there are enough of them in Oz boxing at the minute, everyone seems to have a sob story. Look, life is hard but I’m back, I’m back and I’m ready to do damage.”

