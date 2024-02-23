When The Fairytale Becomes Historic – Padraig McCrory’s Berlanga Plan

Padraig McCrory says he will etch his name in the Irish boxing history books with a hammer on Saturday night.

The Belfast favourite takes on fellow unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga at Caribe Royale in Orlando, live worldwide on DAZN this weekend.

The working-class hero acknowledges that this is both the biggest fight and the biggest test of his career but is adamant he is ready to record one of the greatest-ever Irish away wins.

‘The Hammer’ says he is about to change his life and predicts he will do so in dramatic knockout fashion.

Padraig McCrory trains for his upcoming fight against Edgar Berlanga. McCrory will face Berlanga in the main event of a Matchroom card taking place on February 24, 2024 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

“I know that I am one punch away from changing my life,” said McCrory. “If it happens, and I truly believe it is going to, I will go down in Irish boxing history, and on Saturday that’s what is going to happen.

“I’m so proud of being from Belfast and to go down in history there would mean so much to me.”

With 16 first-round knockouts from his first 16 fights, Berlanga obviously has power, although it appears to have wained somewhat with his last five outings seeing the final bell.

The Dee Walsh-trained Irish super middle isn’t too concerned with what the New Yorker brings to the table, confident he has the power to stop the fight regardless.

“You’ve seen footage of him getting dropped in fights, in the amateurs and in sparring, so I am visualizing using those moments and putting myself there. It’s a big part of what I am doing, visualizing the win and the feeling.

“I don’t think the fight goes the distance. I see myself knocking him out, you’ve seen him hurt heavy, and I believe I have the power to do it. People don’t expect me to win, I’m the big underdog, but on Saturday, the world is going to know my name.”

Photo Credit Matchroom