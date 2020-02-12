Logo



We have history so it makes sense – McAfee wants to fight McCrory on Mick Conlan undercard

By | on February 12, 2020 |
Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(0)-1] wants to settle his differences with Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] on the big stage.

The Dublin fighter is keen to fight his Tyrone counterpart for the Irish title in New York on St Patrick’s Day.

McCrory has benefited from his new management team Havoc Management and Advisory Inc’s relationship with Top Rank and has secured a shot on the annual Top Rank promoted Michael Conlan St Patrick’s Day MSG fight night.

‘Fearless’ will make his American debut on the ESPN broadcast card and ‘Showtime’ wants to provide the opposition.

“I would love to fight Feargal especially in New York its one of the most famous places in the world for boxing. Feargal needs an opponent. Two Irish lads fighting in New York on Paddy’s Day for the Irish Title would be huge. Plus we have a history so it makes sense.”

The history the Sallynoggin native is talking about stems back to when the pair agreed to trade leather for the super featherweight Irish crown in late 2018.

However, the then John Breen trainer ended up picking the lightweight version of the strap by beating Karl Kelly in the Ulster Hall.

McAfee suggests his old verbal sparring partner, ‘Fearless’ may have been scared after the fight fell through seven days out.

“We agreed the fight, we were to fight for the Irish title. It had been sanctioned by the BUI, we faced off and all then a week before the fight he pulled out. I don’t think he ever planned on having the fight with me.”

McCrory suggested to Irish-boxing.com earlier this week that an opponent is close to being confirmed, but if McAfee was to get the fight or they were to meet further down the line the Dub is confident of victory.

“I’ve only seen him twice. The first time was in Dublin when he fought a journey man I was there to announce our Irish title fight with a face off. From what I seen I was really confident about our fight and the other time was when he ducked me after he pulled out of our fight then he avoided me and took a easier route by moving weights to get an Irish title fight. If we were to fight you’d see me with my hand being raised.”

The recent Irish title challenger and former BUI Celtic champion claims he will pursue other Irish title options if McCrory goes another route.

” If there is no Feargal and he doesn’t want it I’ll still go and get that Irish title with or without him. My team and I are always looking at options.”

Photo Credit: Ricardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (@ThefIrish)

