Football friends get behind Frampton Windsor campaign amid rumours of Warren worries

Northern Ireland International’s Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas are two of a number of high profile sport stars that have thrown their weight behind a get Frampton to Windsor park campaign that gathered serious momentum online today.

‘The Jackal’ looks certain to face WBO world super featherweight champion Jemal Herring in Belfast in June, with June 13 being suggested as the exact date.

The champion, the challenger and Top Rank promoter, Bob Arum have all spoken positively about the fight.

Indeed, Arum has said it’s happening and will take place in the capital of Irish boxing and Herring has been more than vocal about his willingness to travel to Frampton’s home town.

Irish-boxing.com revealed late last year that Top Rank had booked the SSE Arena for a May, but when June emerged as the most likely fight time it was widely believed Windsor Park was the venue of choice.

Frampton assured he would sell out stadium even if the fight was to take place late May and certainly had no qualms with regard to putting bums on seats in June.

However, today saw a bit of an online Frampton to Windsor Park movement begin to gather pace, raising serious eyebrows in the process.

It was sparked off by a Paddy Barnes tweet and some heavy hitters rowed in behind it.

Frampton vs Herring sells out Windsor easy. Doesn't it? Imagine the 1000s that would miss witnessing history being made, 3 weight world champ, if it was put in the Odyssey 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) February 12, 2020

The two time Olympian and one of Frampton’s closest friends’ tweet prompted responses form fans and fighters as well as two big soccer names.

The Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas replied: “Surely it can’t be put in the Odyssey. It would sell out Windsor twice over.”

While Northern Ireland captain Steven Davies also had a say tweeting:

“Got to make the @RealCFrampton v @JamelHerring fight happen at Windsor. Need to let as many fans witness another great sporting event live in Belfast as possible.”

Concerns re the fight possibly not taking place at Windsor Park initially baffled. If Michael Conlan is to fight out doors in early August there couldn’t be any weather reasoning not to go to Windsor Park in June.

Then there is the fact Frampton has always proved himself a massive ticket seller and has Windsor Park history.

The former two weight world champion sold out the venue in August of 2018 in what was virtually a warm up fight for a Josh Warrington world title fight.

The fan favourite packed out the place for a clash with little known Australian Luke Jackson. He also sold out a 15,000 purpose built stadium on a cold night in September when challenge Kiko Martinez for the super bantamweight IBF world title. Common sense would seem to dictate he could equal that feat in what would be an historic fight and night for Irish boxing.

Not only would a world champion becoming to Belfast, but victory over the American would make Frampton the first ever Irish three weight world champion. The Herring fight dwarfs the Jackson bout in terms of prestige, interest and history and within Ireland there is no doubt it would sell and still leave behind a demand for tickets.

However, rumour suggests Frank Warren who promotes Frampton alongside Top Rank has concerns with regard to ticket sales. Irish-boxing.com has heard suggestions the experienced promoter believes Tyson Fury’s appearance on the last visit to Windsor Park was a major factor in putting bums on seats.