WBC Youth World Champ Aaron McKenna set for Sky Sports fight

Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] will fight for the first time since he won the WBC World Youth title in Coventry two weeks’ time.

‘The Silencer’ goes to work for the first time this year on a June 25 Boxxer card and will go from fighting on Channel 5 to showing his wares live on Sky Sports.

Specific details with regard to the fight have yet to be revealed but the 22-year-old will just be happy to be out and may still see significant action.

The Hennesy fighter fits the ‘Breakthrough’ narrative of a card topped by Adam ‘The Assassin’ Azim and features Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medallist Karriss Artingstall as well as BOXXER Series winners in Cori Gibbs and Dylan Cheema.

Speaking after he won the World Youth title by defeating Carlos Gallego in December, the Monaghan favourite assured there was more heavy lifting to be done.

“This is the first of many and I can’t wait to go to the top,” McKenna said after the win.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming of since I started, winning titles, now next I want bigger and better ones. This is just the start of the journey it’s not the end.”