Wavey Welcomes the Heat – Daniel Fakoyede Happy to see Irish Heavyweight Picture Intensify

As a natural-born entertainer and a musician of note turned boxer, it’s clear Daniel Fakoyede enjoys the spotlight.

However, when it comes to the Irish heavyweight scene, he doesn’t mind sharing it!

Irish heavyweight boxing is stirring for the first time in a long time, with three big men of note strutting their stuff — Wavey is embracing the competition.

Thomas Carty has been leading the charge for the last number of years, but Fakoyede and, more recently two-time underage World Champion Adam Olaniyan have joined the party.

The Dublin prospect believes the renewed depth can only benefit the division.

“This is the game of boxing — competition is good,” Fakoyede said.“It’s great to have all these fellas flying the flag of Ireland. If I get on a big show, or Thomas does, or Adam does — that’s representing us.”

Fakoyede also welcomes the chance to build domestic rivalries. Tyson Fury was the last heavyweight Irish champion and the belt hasn’t been fought for since the former world champion defeated Martin Rogan over a decade ago.

The new-to-the-scene entertainer believes conditions are now ripe for that to change. Although he is friendly with both fellow active Irish heavys, he has no qualms about fighting either.

“Hopefully, in the future we can fight for Irish titles and put Irish heavyweight boxing back on the map.”

Fakoyede was speaking after an entertaining battle with the teak tough German Skobenko.

The Ukrainian gave him four learning rounds and made sure he saw the final bell for the first time in his young career.

“I could’ve gone out in round one and put it on him straight away,” the 27-year-old explained. “But if he covers up and takes it and then comes back when I’ve no energy, that’s not smart. It was good learning for me — knowing when to put it on and when to take it off.”