‘Big Fight’s Only’ – Dana White Link Up For Feargal McCrory

‘Big fights only’ declared Feargal McCrory after making a massive career move.

The Tyrone favourite has signed with Zuffa Boxing and, as such, will have serious promotional clout from now on.

The recent world title challenger can now count Callum Walsh and Joe Ward as promotional stablemates and Dana White as the man steering the wheel when it comes to his career.

The 33-year-old last fought in March of last year, defeating Keenan Carbajal on a Walsh undercard. His performance at Madison Square Garden and the atmosphere his crowd created obviously impressed White and co as they have made the Coal Island native part of their boxing venture.

McCrory will confirm his Zuffa debut very soon.

