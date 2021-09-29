WATCH Paddy Barnes and Kurt Walker Go at it in Sparing

Paddy Barnes is back in the ring, well the sparring ring at least.

The two-time Olympic medal winner and Irish amateur legend laced up the gloves again, big padded ones much to his delight, to do a few rounds with Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker.

The all-action fight favorite shared some footage of the sparring online and showed enough in the few minutes to suggest he still has it – although we are certain there won’t be a comeback.

Speaking online the Belfast battler said: “Myself and Kurt Walker going at it, sparring is the only thing I miss about boxing, bigger gloves and less chance of getting hurt to the body.”

It’s not the first fellow Irish Olympian Walker has been seen working out with of late. The talented Canal BC fighter has also spent time with Michael Conlan as the Top Rank featherweight prepares for a proposed world title eliminator with Leigh Wood, which prompted pro queries.

Walker has yet to comment on his future but rumour is rife pro contracts are being considered and his withdrawal from this year’s National Elite Championships did nothing to quash them.

Then again he could be just preparing for the upcoming World Championships.