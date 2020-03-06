WATCH- Jono Carroll Scott Quigg weigh in – ‘King Kong’ loving life!

We have a fight!

Both Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg weighed successfully ahead of their eagerly anticipated super featherweight clash tomorrow night.

Dublin’s Carroll tipped the scales at 9st 4lbs while former super bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg came in at 9st 3lns 60z.

Post making weight the pair went head to head and as expected it got a bit tasty. ‘King Kong’ invaded Quigg’s space whilst he stood on the scales and prompted the Bury man to push him away.

Come head to head time some distance was kept and things were more relaxed Carroll in particular seemed to be enjoying the moment.

Watch below:

The bout is one of the most eagerly anticipated non title fights put on in the UK of late. It seems to have everyone excited including Eddie Hearn and Head of Sky Sports Adam Smith.

“It’s a huge fight for both. It’s must win. It’s career defining. The winner should go on and fight for a world title. I think it’s going to be fireworks this one,” Hearn said.

Sky Sports Adam Smith is as excited about the Irish versus English clash as the most passionate follower of either fighter.

The Head of Boxing for the Station is predicting a 12 round classic.

“The main event is something to get especially excited for. Scott and Jono are terrific fighters, terrific role models and their styles should mess into an absolute classic over 12 rounds.

“I also love this guy, Jono Carroll, he’s brilliant. This fella has been in some fantastic fights.

“It was a terrific effort, we were there ringside when he pushed Tevin Farmer the whole way. He’s a colourful character, he’s fantastic. It’s a brilliant fight to make for the Manchester fight crowd – you guys know your stuff up here. The likes of Ricky Hatton, Anthony Farnell, Michael Gomez, Anthony Crolla through the years.”



