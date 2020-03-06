‘Oi Oi’- Rohan Date calls out new Sky Sports and Newcastle fan favourite Joe Laws

Rohan Date [11(8)-0-1] is ready to roll the dice provided he comes through a fight in Dubai this afternoon unscathed.

The Waterford fighter wants his next four or five fights to be title fights and wants pairings that will progress him toward world level.

One such high profile opponent that catches the eye is Joe Laws.

The Newcastle fan friendly fighter has made the most of his time in the spotlight in recent times to become a prospect everyone is looking for.

Date and the Sky Sports flavour of the month have shared social media barbs previously and speaking ahead his Rotunda Rumble clash today the Deise fighter almost reluctantly called out the ‘Brentwell Bomber’.

It’s not that the 25-year-old isn’t keen, rather he isn’t comfortable with down the barrel of a lens WWE style call outs.

“I am going to roll the dice for my next four or five fights. I want to fight for titles.

“If I get to 140 I’ll do that show in Newcastle or if he wants to come to Dubai we can do it here,” Date told IFL TV.

“I want to be part of the UK fight scene too and a fight with Joe Laws might help that. Joe let’s get the big show going. Your talking about Devon Haney, realistically your not getting that lets make this one.”

First and foremost Date must overcome Rivo Kundimang [9(5)-2(2)-2] on a Dubai show that also see’s TJ Doheny and Steve Collins Jr in action.

Date will be favourite against the Indonesian, but notes his opponent has a higher ranking and could open doors in terms of big fights.

“He is ranked well above me in the world rankings right now so if I can make a statement and stop him I can look for bigger fights. I think people will see the best of me and my power now,” he adds before revealing he is working his way down to 140 and will fight in Waterford next.

“I one more fight at 147 scheduled for my hometown and May 9 and after that I think it’s time to go to 140. I have noticed in sparring against 147s they are bigger, so I think it’s time to get down to 140 and make myself a competitor at world level.”