Claressa Shields tells Katie Taylor what see needs fix to have any hope of challenging American for P4p #1 spot

If Katie Taylor learnt how to deal with pressure fighters then she could be a threat to Claressa Shields Pound for Pound #1 status, according to the American fighter herself.

Shields has often argued she is the greatest female to ever put on a pair of gloves, but has always noted the Bray native has to be in the reckoning.

Yet while she believes the trailblazing Taylor should be in the conversation, ‘T-Rex’ has always been adamant and vocal with regard to her being the GWOAT.

The two time Olympic champion claimed as much when appearing on Sky Sports news this week, but for the first time expanded further.

Again Sheilds stressed she was ahead of the unified lightweight champion in the pecking order and explained the improvements she feel’s Taylor would need to make to challenge her #1 status.

“I like the way she fights, I have been a fan of her since I was younger,” Shields told Sky Sports News.

“She has a problem with pressure fighters. All her team have to do is acknowledge that and if she fixes that then me and her can be in competition about who is [the best] pound-for-pound.

“Right now, I’m pound-for-pound the best and Katie Taylor is second.”

Some would argue Shields, who is an impressive operator, is basing her opinions around one fight, the Delfine Persoon fight, a bout Taylor won.

Ironically it’s also the kind of bout that could ensure Taylor goes down as the greatest of all time.

Unlike Shields the former amateur sensation seems to have more rivals and has a bigger chance of developing the kind of nemesis that help in terms of legacy.

Indeed, by the end of this year the Matchroom fighter could hold wins over the likes of seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano, undisputed welterweight champion and previous P4P #1 Cecilia Braekhaus as well as a rematch victory over Persoon.

Shields despite your undoubted talent doesn’t live in a weight class where such mega fights are possible as of yet.