How to watch Demetrius Andrade versus Luke Keeler

Luke Keeler could become the first newly crowned world champion of the new decade tonight.

The Dubliner challenges WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade for his strap on Super Bowl weekend.

The 160lbs clash tops a massive Matchroom, Miami, Florida bill.

The undercard also adds extra intrigue with some of Irish boxing’s previous and potential foes packing out the card.

Daniel Roman will defend the WBA & IBF Super Bantamweight World straps he ripped from TJ Doheny against Uzbek sensation and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Further down the card Tevin Farmer, who boasts victories over both Jono Carroll and James Tennyson squares off against Joseph Diaz in what could well be the fight of the night.

Finally potential future Katie Taylor foe Amanda Serrano is understandably prohibitively priced against unheralded Brazilian Simone Aparecida Da Silva in an 8 round tick-over contest.

It’s a card that should keep the Irish fan interested from start to finish – and one a host will certainly want to tune in to watch despite the fact it plays out in the early hours of the morning.

Sky Sports have the British and Irish rights to the fight, while streaming service DAZN will broadcast the card Stateside and to other countries around the world.

DAZN will show the entire card and will start broadcasting from midnight Irish time.

Sky on the other hand begin their broadcast for when the world titles start appearing and will broadcast from 2am Irish time.

The main event between the Irish and American fighter is expected to play out between 4am and 5am.

Speaking ahead of the fight Andrade has given credit to Keeler for stepping up, but predicts a one sided beating.

“I’ll give Luke credit where it’s due, it’s hard to get people to get in there with me and it’s his first world title fight, so I am expecting him to bring his A-game. I’m bringing mine, too, as I know what it’s like. I’ve been to the Olympics and to me there’s no bigger platform, but this is a massive stage and no other fighter or network has done this.

“I’m going to give him the beating of his life. He’s said that he would fight me for free, I’d say that you should want to get paid because these shots don’t come easy! I’m just very excited to get things in motion and prepare myself to get in great shape.”