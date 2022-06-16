WATCH – It all kicks off as Keane McMahon and Jahyae Brown bump into each other in Hotel Lobby

Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] wasn’t backing down as Jahyae Brown [10(8)-0] sent some verbals his way in New York today.

The Dub and the undefeated American shared cross words as they crossed paths at the fight hotel this afternoon.

It lead to an altercation that saw the fighters separated by security.

While most prefer to see the aggression kept to fight night and in the ring, Irish fans will be buoyed by the fact ‘The Iceman’ didn’t keep his cool.

The O’Rourke’s Gym fighter is certainly fired up and not in New York for the paycheck or just for the privilege of fighting at Madison Square Garden. He is in the Big Apple to register a big win.

McMahon fights Brown on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated WBC, WBA, WBO three belt unification showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith, which is set for the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden.

The 22-year-old is signed to the same Star Boxing promotional company as McMahon’s gym mates Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke and is unbeaten in 10.

Eight of the New Yorker’s wins have come via stoppage with five of those being first-round KOs.

At first glance, it looks like a daunting task for the 27-year-old Dub but he was been given notice and seems in confident mood.

McMahon will also take solace in the fact Brown, unlike the majority of Star fighters, hasn’t been matched hard early doors.

Four of his wins have come against debutants and his title fight with Dormedes Potes a 12-3-1 fighter was a competitive one.

Cabra BC graduate, McMahon attempted to step up previously, losing to Dean Sutherland in a BUICeltic title fight before a reverse at the gloves of Belgium prospect Anas Messaoudi in Belgium and after a two year layoff.