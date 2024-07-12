Warrior Jono Carroll stopped in Crazy Russian Brawl

Jono Carroll delivered on his promise and dragged Albert Batyrgaziev into deep waters in Russia on Friday night.

However, unfortunately for the charismatic Dub, the Russian proved he can swim to win the WBA interim title on the IBA Champions’ Night in Serpukhov.

‘King Kong’ produced a trademark high-octane all-action display, throwing leather from start to ninth-round finish to give AL Ba a huge test in a highly entertaining fight.

In fact, the Dubai-based former Prizefighter winner gave the Olympic gold medal winner, his team and his support a huge scare, hurting the Russian in the third and flirting with the finish.

As it was the home fighter got his feet back from under him and matched the Irish side of the battle for work rate and grit until a cut finally swung things in his favour.

A gash over Carroll’s eyelid began to limit the Dubliner’s vision whilst giving Batyrgaziev a second wind, both of which opened the door to a ninth-round stoppage.

It was literally blood and guts from the always entertaining ‘King Kong’ but after two rounds of heavy punishment he finally found himself on the canvas twice in the ninth – and the man in the middle wouldn’t let him fight on after he rose to his feet for a second time.

Carroll’s jovial fight week pre-fight nature was on full display during the ring walk, as fight legend Roy Jones rapped into the square circle.

He carried that positive energy into the opening round and had a busy active three minutes. Batyrgazive was active himself and although he picked some nice shots, ‘King Kong’ was the aggressor, sat down on some nice body shots and landed a nice right hook right at the death.

There was slowing down in the second as the fast start continued. The output from both was impressive with the Dub marching forward trying to set a testing pace that may he may prove taxing on the Russian down the stretch.

He had to take some clean shots from the long-levered Olympic gold medal winner but seemed happy to do so it it meant he got a chance to rip to the midriff.

A big and beautifully timed right hand in the third had the Russian wobbling halfway through the third. It looked like he had touched down to keep his balance but the knockdown wasn’t scored. With over a minute to go in the stanza, the southpaw piled on the pressure with a trademark grin.

The home fighter regained his composure and his senses before the round finished and pushed for a big fourth. He found a range from where he could impress but sense a shift in momentum the Irish fighter bullied his way in close and let some big shots fly.

Carroll’s stiff jab, head movements and workrate were a factor in the next, as too was his opponents accuracy and output. It wa another hard to score extremely entertaining session.

There was a sense the pace would tell as the half way mark approached, although the sixth had as much action as any. At times it looked like the decorated amateur was just about to get on top courtesy of a unique languid, looping left but Carroll never took a backward step and aways did enough to remain in contention.

Carroll finished the seventh with a cut and marked up after yet another high energy round. It was an innings the Irish fighter may have shaded with a long left landed on the bell and it was a round where the Russian took small breaks for the first time.

The smell of blood seemed to breathe new life into the pre-fight favourite and he began to let sharp solid shots go in the eight. Carroll continued to smile and beckoned his foe in showing true git as he looked to respond.

However, there was a sense the tide had shifted in the favour of the Batyrgaziev going into the ninth. The decorated amateur and massive prospect certainly felt that was the case and produced wave after wave of attack eventually getting an impressive finish.

With both eyes badly swollen, southpaw Carroll found himself pressed back on the ropes and was dropped with a body shot, true to the nature of his performance he rose to his feet and tried to battle on. However, another barrage ended with him consulting the floor again and the referee elected to wave the fight off.