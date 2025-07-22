Warrington War – Beat Bateson and Micheal Conlan Wants Another Ireland v England Clash

Beat Bateson and Michael Conlan knows what he wants next: a Warrington War.

The Belfast boxer insists all eyes are on Jack Bateson for now – but a quick glance to the future allows him to mention two other English operators.

The Olympic medal winner returns to the ring on September 5th in Dublin, headlining at the 3Arena in what he calls his “professional homecoming.”

Standing in the opposite corner will be Leeds’ Bateson – a former Team GB standout, unbeaten until late 2022, and a respected name on the British domestic scene. If he navigates that fight, the former world title challenger likes the sound of a bout with former World Champion Josh Warrington or a rematch with Leigh Wood.

“He’s a good opponent,” Conlan said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com, making sure to speak of Bateson first. “He’s a tough guy and a good boxer. I have known Jack a long time. A nice guy.”

“So don’t be expecting any [trash talk]. I respect this guy. I respect him as a man. I respect his family. I’m looking forward to going and facing him.”

Despite the mutual respect, the Irish Olympian made no secret of his confidence heading into the clash: “No point looking too far ahead, but if I get rid of Jack in September – which I will – then I’d like to fight Josh [Warrington].”

The former world title challenger has long been linked with Warrington, with rumours swirling about a potential Ireland vs. England showdown for over a year- and it seems the idea is very much alive.

“Nothing’s been officially offered, but that’s one I’m interested in,” he said. “The Warrington fight is there, the [Leigh] Wood rematch is there… I’ve been interested in that rematch since the day that fight happened,” he stated. “But the main aim is to get back toward a world title.”

While there are many exciting options for Ireland’s only ever male amateur champion, he is well aware that any form of setback derails his plans.

Indeed, the 33-year-old has admitted it’s defeat and done. With that in mind the next fight is all that matters.

“I’m not looking too far ahead. It’s about activity, performance, and building momentum again. Bateson is the next test – and I plan on passing it.”