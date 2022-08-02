Waltzing Aidan Walsh set up mouthwatering CWG quarter-final comfortable win
Waltzing Aidan Walsh set up a mouthwatering Commonwealth Games medal bout with an impressive victory in Birmingham today.
The Belfast fighter strutted his unique strut to stroll past Arena Pakela and into the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.
The 71kg gold medal favourite and 2018 silver medal winner wasn’t tested in his first fight since securing Olympic bronze in Tokyo last summer and earned a well-deserved 5-0 points win.
Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh beats Lesotho's Arena Pakela by UD to reach the Commonwealth Games QF. Still looks a nightmare to fight pic.twitter.com/27oKoCHjoV— Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) August 2, 2022
The victory sets up a massive quarter-final fight with Harris Akbar on Thursday. Team NI versus England clashes are always looked forward to but with this one being Olympic medal winner versus reigning European amateur champion there is a little more hype surrounding it.
Eugene McKeever will look to make it two Tuesday wins when fights later this evening against Zambia, hoping to follow Walsh into quarters.
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee