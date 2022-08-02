Waltzing Aidan Walsh set up mouthwatering CWG quarter-final comfortable win

Waltzing Aidan Walsh set up a mouthwatering Commonwealth Games medal bout with an impressive victory in Birmingham today.

The Belfast fighter strutted his unique strut to stroll past Arena Pakela and into the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.

The 71kg gold medal favourite and 2018 silver medal winner wasn’t tested in his first fight since securing Olympic bronze in Tokyo last summer and earned a well-deserved 5-0 points win.

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh beats Lesotho's Arena Pakela by UD to reach the Commonwealth Games QF. Still looks a nightmare to fight pic.twitter.com/27oKoCHjoV — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) August 2, 2022

The victory sets up a massive quarter-final fight with Harris Akbar on Thursday. Team NI versus England clashes are always looked forward to but with this one being Olympic medal winner versus reigning European amateur champion there is a little more hype surrounding it.

Eugene McKeever will look to make it two Tuesday wins when fights later this evening against Zambia, hoping to follow Walsh into quarters.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee