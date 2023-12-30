VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

The future is bright.

Irish boxers are on the way up and there is plenty to get excited about moving into 2024.

The concept of ‘prospect’ is always hard to define so, for the purposes of this award, we have limited the nominations to boxers who have not yet fought for a title or in a ten rounder.

This award is named after the late Eamonn Magee Jr, himself a great prospect taken from us too soon.

There are a number of honourable mentions such as Tiernan Bradley and the returning Senan Kelly but we have narrowed our shortlist down to FIVE rising stars for you to choose from.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Tommy Hyde

The Cork super middleweight headlined twice at home along with four other outings as he rises rapidly through the ranks with some solid fights.

Stevie McKenna

The Monaghan welterweight had two solid 8s in 2023, stopping Zimbabwean Brandon Denes and English brawler Darren Tetley in fun fire-fights.

Kieran Molloy

The Galway welter had a busy year with three fights including an American debut, a big Galway homecoming, and a hellacious knockout at the Féile.

Kurt Walker

The Lisburn feather is ready for big things following a year in which he banked 30 solid rounds, winning all 30 on the cards.

Joe Ward

The Moate light heavyweight finally had his homecoming, headlining in Donegal with a stoppage win over Prince Oko Nartey to go with another knockout triumph in Canada.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!