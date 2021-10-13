VIP Treatment – New Date for Liam Gaynor

Liam Gaynor [6-1] is the latest Irish fighter to confirm a November date.

The Tallaght native joins a host of Irish pugilists in trading leather in the penultimate month of the year.

Gaynor this week revealed he will fight in England on November 27.

The lightweight hopeful returns to the Bolton Whites Hotel for the fourth time in his career and populates a 10 fight VIP Promotions card.

Gaynor bounced back from his first and sole career defeated by securing victory over Simas Volosinas on September 26, ending over a year ring absence in the process.

Speaking after that victory he expressed a desire to get busy, so will be happy to have another date to focus on so soon after his successful return.

“I was in against a very tough experienced fighter who’s been in with all the best around such as Kid Galahad and Jono Carroll. I caught him with some lovely shots and could have stopped him at some point if I had caught him a few more clean. A stoppage would of been nice but we’re onto bigger and better things now.”

Gaynor has always come across as an ambitious fighter and has held domestic title ambitions from early on. The stop-start nature of his career meant he has come in and out of the domestic picture.

Now he is back again he wants to work his way to an early 2022 title shot.

“I’ve been inactive for 19 months now so I need to catch up on my career so a nice run of fights would be fantastic to achieve over the next few months.

“Over the next few months I’ve got one fight scheduled for before Christmas but hopefully get a call up for another show somewhere along the line even a nice step up domestically set myself up for a title shot in the new year.”