BACK ON – Steven Ward’s British Title Eliminator Rescheduled

Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)] will fight for the right to challenge for the British cruiserweight title in the SSE Arena Wembley on November 20.

‘The Quietman’ was set to fight Mikael Lawal [13(7)-0] for mandatory status for a title held by recent Tommy McCarthy defeater Chris Billiam Smith on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s proposed Boxxer debut.

Purse bids for his mandated fight were won by Ben Shalom of Ultimate Boxxer fame and their link-up with Sky meant Ward had a fight with real significance on a massive platform.

However, it emerged during fight week that the popular Jamie Moore trained fighter had been forced to withdraw from the fight.

The fight is now back on and Ward will finally get to compete in the eliminator.

Ward was initially mandated to fight Jack Massey in an eliminator and was set to face the former domestic title challenger on a Frank Warren show.

However, ‘One Smack’ withdrew leading to the Lawal bout, which has been delayed.

Ward was last seen in the ring in an exhibition bout with former Strong Man and Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson and was set to fight Kazakh ‘phenom’ Kamshybek Kunkabayev in February in Dubai but that fight fell through.

The Newtownabbey resident has been now rescheduled some domestic duty next and has been given a clear pathway to British title success.