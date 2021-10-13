‘Don’t Dick us About’ – Shane McGuigan calls for James Tennyson Robbie Davies Jr Clarity

Shane McGuigan has called for Team James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)]to stop ‘dicking’ Robbie Davies Jr about.

The young coach has recently teamed up with the Liverpudlian and wants the Tennyson fight for his new charge.

In fact, the former Carl Frampton, Anthony Cacace and Conrad Cummings coach claims the clash was initially lined up for last weekend’s Smith Fowler undercard, only for Tennyson to pull out for ‘personal reasons’.

Talks seemed to have continued since with the former Ulster Champ alleging they haven’t run too smooth.

The Kent-based coach claims mixed messages are coming out of Tennyson’s camp and has called for clarification.

“James Tennyson has been mentioned and that’s the fight we really want,” he told Boxing Social before all but trying to goad Mark Dunlop and co.

“They are humming and hawing about it. One minute he is fighting at 140 and the next minute’s it’s 145. It was going to be on this card, but then something was going on in his personal life, you have to respect that. Look if you want the fight, say you want the fight and don’t dick us about,” he adds before claiming Davies would win any potential match up.

“It’s a fight that Robbie would win, massively so.”

‘The Assassin’ suffered a surprise defeat on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s victory over Derek Chisora back in May. Mexican Jovanni Straffon caught the former Irish, British, Commonwealth, and European champion cold in the first round of their Matchroom promoted lightweight clash.

The reverse came at a time when one of Ireland’s biggest punchers was been mentioned alongside massive names like Gervonta Davies, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney.

In the days after the defeat two-time world title challenger, Luke Campbell’s name was mentioned as was Davies’ and even that of Tyrone McKenna.

The Belfast fighter has enough credit, enough big wins and enough excitement potential to return from a break in a fight of note – and a fight that offers him passage back into serious spotlight. There would be a relatively big fight feel to a Davies Jr meeting and it would generate fan interest, the Liverpool native also provides instant access to a light welter win of note.

What weight the knockout specialist does return at remains to be seen. Post the defeat there was talk of a move from lightweight to light welter but recent talk has ‘Tenny’ exploring more lightweight options.

There is certainly nothing in Tennyson’s past to suggest the Belfast banger would avoid Davies Jr nor anything on the Liverpool fighters CV to suggest the Mark Dunlop managed Matchroom fighter would have reason to be fearful. If there is a delay in committing to the fight it would most likely be a weight or other options thing.

Interestingly enough Declan Geraghty, who Tennyson beat to win the Irish super featherweight title, has already let it be known he is Davies Jr willing.