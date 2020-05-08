Valdimir Belujsky should be trying to scalp James McGrit in New York tonight







But for the current pandemic Vladimir Belujsky would have been making his American debut tonight and would have had the chance to take another noteworthy scalp.

Irish-boxing.com has learned the Cork fighter was set to fight in New York on a Star Boxing show.

The ‘Slovak Rebel’ had signed to fight on the card and was reviewing a contract that had him fighting James McGrit Jr.

Before the super middleweight could sign the current pandemic took hold thus denying him the chance of a big stateside fight.

Having upset Ukrainian prospect Vladislav Bilous in Poland last time out, Belujsky was hoping to register another scalp, a career changing one this time around.

James McGrit Jr is the son of former IBF Junior welterweight and WBC welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt and by such is somewhat of a name.

He also has 21 wins from 25 fights and comes with a reputation of his own.

However, he was set to move from middle to super middleweight and the big punching Cork resident would have been confident of an upset.

By all accounts America is still on the cards for what is fast becoming a nomadic operator and there are offers to fight in Europe when boxing resumes.