Katie Taylor reveals the three ‘legacy’ enhancing fights she wants next







With all the amateur medals and all the pro belts on the mantle piece it’s become about legacy for Katie Taylor.

The female fight sensation wants to cement her status as an all time great and leave a ‘great legacy’.

Winning Olympic gold and becoming Ireland’s first undisputed world champion in the four belt era means Taylor will always hold legendary status, but to bring things to Hall of Fame level the Bray native suggests she needs the ‘mega fights’.

The Irish phenomenon’s proposed undisputed lightweight title defence against American Serrano, a fight being billed as ‘the biggest women’s boxing fight of all time’ certainly ticks the ‘mega fight’ box.

Indeed, adding a seven weight world champion and dangerous puncher to her record will only enhance the already highly regarded Taylor’s standing.

Taylor doesn’t want to stop there and as highlighted a Four Queens scenario similar to the Four Kings era.

The London 2012 gold medal winner wants to Cecilia Braekhus, Serrano and Delfine Persoon to be Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns to her Sugar Ray Leonard.



“It’s all about legacy for me. I want to leave a great legacy, I want to be involved in the best fights,” Taylor told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports.



“Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns fought each other in their primes and will be remembered for generations because of that.

“Muhammad Ali fought Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Ken Norton. These are legendary fights and these guys go down as legends of the sport.

“That’s the sort of legacy I want to leave.

“I’m fighting Serrano next, there has been talk of me fighting Braekhus, and the Persoon rematch is very important. I’d be happy to fight those three next.

“They are huge fights and I want to be involved in the best fights possible. We are all still in our primes. That’s what makes these mega-fights so special.”