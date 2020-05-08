Micheal Conlan picks the fighter he would like to face after lockdown







If Micheal Conlan [13(7)-0] could have his pick anyone to fight post lockdown it would IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington [30(7)-0].

The Belfast featherweight has previously revealed he felt confident he could beat the Leeds native and stressed he would love a shot at the now Matchroom fighters belt.

Warrington’s name once again passed the lips of the Top Rank fighter this week.

When asked by IFL TV who he would like to fight upon boxing’s return he plumped for the undefeated world champ.

“I’d pick Josh Warrington,” Conlan said.

Noting Warrington is keen on unification clashes and looks set to trade leather with WBA world champ Can Xu [18(3)- 2(0)], Conlan seems aware getting his first pick would prove difficult.

However, he does lay a scenario that would make a massive Ireland versus England possible.

The Olympic medal winner and Ireland’s first ever male World Championships gold medalist suggests if he wins the WBO title – a strap he is rumoured to be on course to challenge for – a Warrington clash may be easy to come by.

“I would like to have the WBO [world title], because apparently Stevenson is moving up. I would love that to be a unification fight – the WBO with his IBF, but it looks like he is going to fight Can Xu,” he adds before suggesting he would also like to fight the Chinese world champ.

“That is another fight I would love. That would be a very exciting fight, styles that I would love, styles I believe suit me, styles that come forward and throw loads of punches I think they are made for me. They would be exciting fights I think.”

Speaking last August about a possible Warrington clash, the Adam Booth trained fighter offered to give the world champion the chance to fight in America.

The fighter who holds a win over Carl Frampton was then signed with Frank Warren, who works closely with Bob Arum, and the Queensbury boss had mentioned the match up.

Conlan suggest it was ideal for his annual Madison Square Garden St Patrick’s Day visit, but the fight never materialized and Warrington has since resigned with Matchroom.

“Frank is planting a seed,” Conlan told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I think it’s definitely a possibility. My ideas for it would MSG on St Patrick’s Day. That is what I want,” he added.