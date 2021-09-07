Amateur Headline News News 

UPDATED National Elite Championship Entry List

Jonny Stapleton

Names like Kurt Walker, Amy Broadhurst, Sean Mari, Jack Marley, Evelyn Igharo, Daina Moorehouse, Christina Desmond and Gytis Linisnskas have been added to the National Elite Championship entry list.

The IABA yesterday released an updated list of entrants yesterday which included and added to it was an Olympian, a host of National Elite Champions and names who have won medal medals on the International stage.

The Irish amateur blue ribbon tournament will take place as soon as September 17 and will run to the first weekend of October.

The last installment of the premier Irish amateur contest played out in November of 2019. The Pandemic ruined plans to crown 2020 champions as a number of proposed dates fell through.

There were plans to run the tournament over a week in early January but again lockdown made that impossible, before April hopes were also scuppered.

The National Elites return very soon, does so with a mouthwatering lineup and should have serious World Championship qualification ramifications.

The closing date for entry to the National Elite Championships is this Wednesday, September 8th at 5pm.

Gabriel Dossen
Jack Devine
Caoimhin Logue
Michael Avetisian
Brandon McCarthy
Adam Hession
Martin Brady McCullough 
Michael Stokes 
Tommy Hyde 
Kane Tucker
Ben Ferran 
Ciara Walsh
Barry O’Connor 
Shannon Sweeney 
Grainne Walsh
Martin Keenan
Dominic Bradley
Clodagh Mccomiskey 
Kelyn Cassidy
Sean Purcell 
Caitlin Fryers
Phil Brophy
Nell Fox
Zara Breslin 
Cathal Crowley
Cian Devlin
Tomas McCann 
Connor Lenaghan 
Niamh Earley
Kieran Molloy 
Paul Loonam
Dean Clancy
Sara Haghighat-joo
Shannon Edge 
Wayne Kelly 
Sionnan McKenna
Jack McGivern
Daryl Clarke
Robbie Gould
Connor Kerr
Michaela Walsh
Jude Gallagher
Matthew Tyndall 
Luke Maguire 
Evan Fitzgerald 
Kevin Kehoe
Nicole Clyde 
Daniel O’Sullivan
Teo Alin 
Céire Smith
Aoife O Rourke 
David Bicevas
Lisa o Rourke 
Brendan Irvine 
Kellie Mcloughlin
Patryk Adamus
Michael Stevens
Emmet Brennan
Kiesha Attwell
John Paul Hale 
bailey marshall
Faolan Rahill
Jennifer Lehan
Sean Donaghy
Jake Tucker
James Redmond, 
Damien Sullivan
Martin Noonan 
Sean Butler 
Aidan Walsh
Christina Desmond
Niamh fay
EOGHAN QUINN
PATRICK ROGERS
Damien Creavin
Carly McNaul
Sean Mari
Jake Rapple
Sean Kavanagh 
Kenneth Doyle
Jack Marley
Carol Coughlan
Jake mc mahon
Jamie long
Amy Broadhurst 
Nathan Richmond
NYCOLE Hayes
Kurt walker
Chloe Fleck
Eve Woods
Rickey Nesbitt 
Jordan Smith 
Eugene Mckeever 
Megan Flynn 
Courtney Daly
Steward Edwards
Paul Alexandrut
Jack Brady
Craig Kavanagh
Evelyn Igharo
Renee Roache
Nathan Horrigan 
Jordan Moore
Daina Moorehouse 
Kaci Rock 
John Joe Nevin
Robert Previte
Emma Flannery
Stephen Lockhart
Gytis Lisinskas

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

You ain’t seen nothing yet- coach McCafferty sings Walsh’s praises

irishboxing

Not everyone was happy with Conlan after Nelson war

irishboxing

‘I don’t care what anyone thinks’ – Kellie Harrington opens up at European Week of Sport Launch

Jonny Stapleton