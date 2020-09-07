Up off his arse! Dylan Moran to put Lichtenstein woe behind him in Spain

Dylan Moran has overcome another set back and is back in action as early as this Friday.

‘The Real Deal’ travels to Valencia were he fights on a Spanish card alongside Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke.

It’s a big turn around for a fighter who felt ‘left on his arse’ as recent as late July.

Mid camp a month shy of proposed ESPN broadcast Germany hosted clash, Moran was instantly thrown into boxing limbo.

His promoters PGB Promotions pulled out of boxing and cancelled all their contracts with immediate effect.

The news came out of the blue for everyone including the 25-year-old and really hit him hard.

Speaking at the time an emotional Moran explained : “As of this morning the company I was signed with have pulled the plug on everything. They have gone bust. It’s not good news to get on a Monday morning, but it what it is. I have just been left on my arse.”

Fight Announcement



Dylan Moran will fight this Friday on September 11th in Valencia 🇪🇸



Dylan will be looking to get rid of some ring rust before looking ahead to some massive nights in the future.



Ryan O Rourke and Victor Rabei also feature on the show pic.twitter.com/LOL6fWP7zu — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) September 7, 2020

The Waterford welter has weathered the storm and will be back in the ring this Friday.

Moran takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Spanish card and will be hoping to inject some momentum back into his career.