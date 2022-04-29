‘Underdog’ Katie Taylor disagrees with the bookmakers

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] versus Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)] is a pick’em.

That’s the opinion of the undisputed lightweight champion, who disagrees with the oddsmakers making the challenger the favourite, and instead suggests this weekend’s history-making bout is 50-50 fight.

Despite starting as a favourite when the market opened, Taylor has slipped to being a 5/4 underdog. Serrano, meanwhile, is now as short as 8/11.

As per usual, the Irish half of the ‘biggest female fight of all time’ is avoiding any build-up bravado and affording her opponent respect.

However, it seems Amanda Serrano is higher in Taylor’s estimation than any of the 20 pro opponents that have come before.

The Olympic gold medal winner believes the seven-weight world champion is a fighter of genuine quality and expects the toughest of tests in Madison Square Garden on Saturday coming.

Indeed, it seems the challenge that awaits excites the Irish Icon as much as the massive occasion.

“This is just a special occasion for me, to headline a huge fight like this at Madison Square Garden,” said Taylor.

“I love being involved in these kinds of fights. These are the challenges that I’ve always wanted. I don’t think I’ve ever backed down from any challenge. I’ve wanted to face the very best,” she adds before suggesting Serrano may just be the best opponent available.

“It’s definitely a 50-50 fight. I think that a lot of people will have me, and a lot of people will have her before the fight. I love being involved in these kinds of fights,” Taylor stated.

Saturday represents another ceiling breaking moment for the Bray native and women’s moment and Taylor argues Serrano deserves as much acclaim as her in that regard.

“Amanda Serrano is a fantastic fighter, she’s a great champion and she’s not here for no reason. She deserves this opportunity as well.

April 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor speaks at the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“She’s been pioneering her own way and that’s why this fight is the best in female boxing history. We have champion versus champion. The best versus the best and this is why this fight is so special.”

