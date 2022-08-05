UFC Fight Pass Bill Topper Callum Walsh makes noise at the Quiet Cannon in Hollywood

It was one sided decision rather than one round blast out for Callum Walsh this time out.

The Cork prospect jumped up from journeymen to ‘gatekeeper’ opposition as he headlined another UFC fight pass broadcast bill in Hollywood on Thursday night – and was brought the distance for the first time.

In fact, the crafty Benjamin Whitaker brought the 21-year-old Freddie Roach trained prospect on a maiden pro voyage into the second round and beyond.

Not that doing the rounds proved a problem, as all three judges at ringside scored the fight 60-53 in favour of Walsh after the six rounds had ended much to the delight of the sold-out, partisan and very loud crowd at Quiet Cannon Country Club.

The biggest smile we've seen from the King comes while explaining the pain in his hand.#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/OBsamZ1q9l — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 5, 2022

The Rebel County light middle appeared to flirt with a fourth consecutive first round stoppage when his Texian opponent hit the canvas in the first.

However, the American went down under the volume of an aggressive flurry rather than being hurt badly by a single shot and recovered instantly.

The Boss & Big Mouth are in the house for #HFN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/nSA4cKBjr4 — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2022

Whitaker did proceed to ask the Irish fighter the kind of questions he hasn’t been asked in a pro ring as of yet but Walsh had the answers and dominated his step up.

He came close to maintaining his 100 percent record in the final round when he hurt his opponent but the bell stopped him from going for the kill.

It’s good to go the distance with a good-enough opponent,” said Walsh after the fight. “I hurt my left hand with the first punch I threw.”

Walsh moves to 4-0 with 3 knockouts thanks to the win, while his opponent now holds a record of 15-9.