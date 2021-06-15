Triller killer – Jono Carroll’s massive crossroads clash postponed

Jono Carroll’s crossroads clash with American Andy Vences has been postponed.

The super feather had secured a slot and a progressive fight on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

‘King Kong’ was set for a WBC International silver rankings title fight with Andy Vences on the new-to-the-scene, youth-targeted, vibrant, and certainly different platform that is Triller in Miami on Saturday [June 19].

However, the fight and indeed the card have been postponed.

Undisputed lightweight champion and bill topper Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID this morning meaning his defence against George Kambosos Jr has been postponed, as has the entire card.

Triller founder Ryan Kavanagh claims the fight and undercard are postponed and cancelled. He revealed the card has now been pushed back to August 14.

It’s obvioulsy disapointing for the 29-year-old southpaw who had put in a long camp and forked out for a stint training in Mexico.

However, he may find solace in the fact the fight is still there and he could secure victory in a fight he believes will propel him toward a world title fight before the summer is out.