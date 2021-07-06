Triller in Manhattan – Joe Ward to make New York ring return

Joe Ward [3(2)-1(1)] will be back in the ring next month in New York.

The Moate light heavyweight will feature on a Triller card at the at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday August 3rd.

Ward will face a to-be-confirmed opponent on the Manhattan card – which will be the first boxing show to take place in New York since the onset of the pandemic.

The triple European amateur champion and three-time World Championships medallist confirmed the news to the Westmeath Independent this week.

The fight will be part of Triller’s new ‘TrillerVerz’ series which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

Alongside Murphys Boxing, 27-year-old Ward’s career is guided by Lou DiBella and Adam Glenn’s Times Square Boxing.

It is a return to the New York complex where Ward’s nightmare pro debut took place. Back in October 2019 on a Matchroom card in the larger Madison Square Garden Arena, the Irishman fell to a second-round TKO loss to Marco Delgado after suffering a reoccurrence of a freak knee injury.

After a successful rehabilitation, the Rio Olympian scored two quick comeback wins in Mexico last December before exacting revenge over Delgado in Puerto Rico in March.

The card next month is headlined by American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter who faces Mike Wilson and also features former world champion Chris Algieri and a rap battle between N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel.

The fights will be aired on Triller TV and Fite TV