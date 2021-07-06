Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

Crumlin Amateur Turns Pro

Joe O'Neill

The latest Irish youngster to turn pro has been confirmed.

Crumlin featherweight Cian Doyle has made the switch, signing up with Boxing Ireland Promotions.

The 20-year-old makes the switch following an amateur career in which he won four Irish underage titles.

Doyle said that he is “delighted to announce that I’m turning professional.”

“Start of a new journey after a good amateur career, can’t wait to get going and make my debut soon.”

 
 
 
 
 
Boxing Ireland Promotions are the team behind the Celtic Clash series, with the eleventh instalment having taken place last month in Spain with further shows in Belfast and Dublin planned for later this year.

Doyle joins Crumlin BC gym-mates Jake Hanney, Martin Quinn, and Robbie Burke in the pro stable as the link-up between Boxing Ireland and Sutcliffe’s talent factory continues to grow.

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

