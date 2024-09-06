Toy Show Kid Surprised by Katie Taylor handed chance to impress Dana White

The young girl Katie Taylor famously surprised on the Late Late Toy Show has been handed another spotlight moment.

Ella Thompson has be given a slot on the Callum Walsh homecoming card and will trade leather at the 3Arena alongside the likes of Thomas Carty, Emmet Brennan, Kevin Cronin, Craig O’Brien and Edward Hyland on the 360 Promotions undercard.

The RTE cameras won’t be present this time but there is a chance the Youth boxer may get some UFC Fight Pass exposure as they will be in the building to broadcast the card worldwide.

Also present will be the likes of UFC boss man and Walsh’s number 1 fan, Dana White, who wouldn’t be a bad man to impress. Again with Thompson fighting in an amateur exhibition early in the evening, White and co may not watch her live, but they have afforded the young talent a place on the bill and it’s a huge moment nonetheless.

Thompson has been enjoying success in the competitive ring winning four Irish titles across recent years and representing her country on the International stage.

Taylor surprised one of her biggest fans on the most-watched telecast of 2019, presenting her with gloves from her world title win over Christina Linardatou – and making ‘Joyful’s’ year in the process.

The undisputed lightweight world champion, who is currently mid-camp ahead of her eagerly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano, set for Texas in July, also delivered on a promise to do a training session with the now 16-year-old, who can often be seen training in O’Rourke’s Gym in Inchicore.

The two-weight undisputed world champ and Olympic gold medal winner put Thompson through her paces and even ‘sparred’ with the young prospect in early 2020.

Trailblazing Taylor has often claimed the thing that makes her proudest is the number of females that populate boxing gyms these days – so no doubt she will enjoy Thomspon appearing in the venue where she enjoyed one of her more famous wins – defeating Chantelle Cameron last November.