‘Top Rank are making sure they move him real slow’ – Shakur Stevenson believes Conlan is being kept clear of danger

By | on March 17, 2020 |
Headline News News
Micheal Conlan [13(7)-0] is being kept clear of dangers like Shakur Stevenson [13(7)-0]according to the American himself.

The pair have been linked since Rio 2016 where they would have fought, but for the fact Conlan was robbed in the Olympic quarter finals.

Considering both have since signed to Top Rank and Stevenson is the proud owner of a WBO world featherweight world title the fight both looks easy and worth making at the present time.

However, there has been no talk of the fight from the top and it appears Top Rank are looking to keep two of their future stars apart.

Stevenson argues that is because Bob Arum and co are afraid of what the American would do the Belfast operator.

“Michael Conlan, maybe he’s just gonna take a little longer to adjust to the pro game,” Stevenson told  Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with Michael Conlan. But Top Rank is making sure they move him real slow and keeping him away from any danger, like a Shakur Stevenson.”

The 22-year-old has faced tougher opposition than Conlan and won a world title in just his 13th fight. However, the Belfast fighter is rumoured to be fighting for a world title in Belfast in August, meaning he could be a world champ just one fight later.

The American and Conlan were scheduled to headline separate in New York over the last few days. The Olympians were set for Saturday night and Tuesday bill toppers, respectively, at The Garden’s Hulu Theater, but cards were postponed Thursday night due to coronavirus concerns.

The American was scheduled to make his first title defense against Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga while Conlan was slated to meet Belmar also of Colombia.

