‘I knew I could stop him’ – Vladimir Belujsky discusses potentially career changing knockout win

It was reported as a surprise win and shock result , but was anything but for the man that recorded it.

Vladimir Belujsky [9(7)-3(1)-1] claims he always knew he was going to stop Polish based Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous [1(0)-1(1)].

The Cork super middle was drafted in as an experienced opponent for a fighter they have high hopes for.

Bilous, a light heavyweight, was meant to add Belujsky, a fighter with a solid record to his slate in just his second fight.

However, ‘The Slovak Rebel’ upset the odds and team Bilous plans on a big TV card in Poland.

The 25-year-old Mitchelstown fighter has gone on the road in a bid to register a career boosting win, but lost against the experienced David Brophy and German prospect Petro Ivanov in Scotland and Germany respectively.

Belujsky claims the difference this time was the fact he was given time to prepare.

“The biggest and only difference this time was the preparation,” Belujsky told Irish-boxing.com.

“I had a proper full seven week camp with sparring. I was sparring top guys regularly and working towards a set date instead of getting a weeks notice,” he adds before revealing he was always confident of winning inside the distance.

“My trainer Lee Cairns knew I’d knock him out. We were surprised they offered us this fight. I knew I could stop him in a six round fight. I didn’t know it would happen in the first minute so that is definitely luck.”

Bilous might not be the biggest of Ukrainian names, but his team do have high hopes for him, something Belujsky picked up on while in Poland.

“He is signed by a big promoter and they said they wanted to move him through the ranks quickly as he had a big amateur background in Ukraine. I did get the sense they expected to win. He had a lot of support at the weigh in and he thought he was coming in for an easy nights work. He kept smiling and smirking at me,” he continues before revealing how it felt to secure such a win.

“I feel amazing, coming in as an away fighter, being brought it to lose and knocking him out in the first round is unreal. ”