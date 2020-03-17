Irish boxers to keep an eye on during 2020



Boxing is still one of the most popular sports to follow around the world, with millions of fight fans tuning into massive bouts such as the second Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder rumble. For many people, the US is the home of top-flight boxing, and there are many US boxing enthusiasts who like to not only follow the action but also gamble on it. From sports betting Indiana-wide to betting on sports in other states, many fans there love to make some money from the outcome of a bout. Of course, Ireland is also a country that loves boxing and has a proud history in the game, with fighters from Barry McGuigan to Steve Collins coming from the Emerald Isle.



Ireland just seems to have the knack for turning out great fighters on a regular basis to impress on the world stage. With the bond between Ireland and the US still strong, many make a real name for themselves stateside. This makes keeping an eye out for the best up and coming Irish boxers is a must. What are some of the best up to in 2020?



Carl Frampton



One of the most well-known and popular Irish boxers currently is the man they call ‘The Jackal’. Carl Frampton has had a distinguished career so far and is a former world champion at two weights, Super Bantamweight and Super Featherweight. While a 2018 loss to Josh Warrington somewhat stalled his ambitions for more titles, a recent November 2019 destruction of Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas has got him back on track again.



Frampton’s fights always deliver plenty of excitement, and he is well-known for his punching power. Although he is currently recovering from surgery on his hands from the McCreary fight, it has been suggested that he could be ready to fight in May 2020 again against Jamel Herring. This could take place on home turf for Frampton in Belfast and be a real treat for Irish boxing fans to enjoy as he tries to become a three-time world champion.



Katie Taylor



To say that this Bray-based fighter had a stunning 2019 was an understatement! Katie Taylor not only clinched the undisputed world Lightweight titles but also secured the Junior Welterweight world crown. This completed a spectacular rise from the amateur scene and sets her up for a busy 12 months. This includes an upcoming fight against Amanda Serrano that is already booked for early May at the Manchester Arena – this will be a dramatic contest for sure. There are also rumors of either a rematch with Delfine Persoon or a fight against Cecilia Brækhus for later in the year. Any of these would be mouth-watering for Irish fans and would certainly put Taylor’s career up to another level if she won them.



Jason Quigley



Jason Quigley is a former World Championship silver medalist and one fighter who has shown great progression since turning pro. Fighting at middleweight primarily, a July 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson saw him unexpectedly lose his WBC-NABF Middleweight crown. This has not deterred the heavy-hitting fighter from Donegal, and he has come back even stronger from this loss, which is the only one that his record currently shows. He has already fought in late January 2020 to knock out Fernando Marin in California. Hot on the heels of this victory, Quigley has let Jaime Munguia know that he wants to face him later in 2020. If this happens, it will be an explosive contest to enjoy and one that will help Quigley get back to being a world champion again.



James Tennyson



Another exciting Irish boxer to look out for in 2020 is James Tennyson. This is a boxer who has everything, from great aggression to awesome power. He recently signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing in January 2020, which should set him up for a busy year. A November 2019 bout against Craig Evans has left him as the mandatory challenger for the British Lightweight title. This will see him line up against Gavin Gwynne on 9th May 2020 and should see Tennyson go five from five at Lightweight to clinch the crown. After that, you would expect 2020 to involve at least one defense of the title.



2020 set to be a great year for Irish boxing



As the above shows, 2020 looks like it will be a real blockbuster year for Irish boxing, with title fights and lots of action to enjoy. All the above fighters look ready to really make the next 12 months their own and build on the success they may have already had. All that Irish fight fans need to do now is sit back and enjoy the ride.