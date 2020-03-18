Coronavirus clearance -Frampton and Warren hopeful ‘Jackel’ will fight Jamel Herring for world title in June

It’s a case of just waiting for Coronavirus clearance in terms of Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] versus Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)].

Frank Warren confirmed a massive world title fight has been agreed between the pair and the WBO world super featherweight champion has signed a contract that see’s him put his world title on the line in Belfast this coming June.

Warren also said details of the historic fight – if he emerges victorious Frampton will Ireland’s first and only three weight world champ – will be confirmed this week, but with the Covid-19 Pandemic a June date and venue may not be set in stone.

“Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank have already reached agreement for former world featherweight champion Carl Frampton to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO 130-pound championship in Belfast in June. This event was due to be announced this week,” read a Queensbury statement.

“At this moment in time, we are still hopeful of being able to stage this event in June, however, we will monitor the ever-changing landscape surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. Details of the date, venue and location will be announced in due course.”

June 13 is widely regarded to the be the date the pair agreed to trade leather on. Speaking in his Sunday Life column ‘The Jackal’ suggested that was the date he was training toward, but pondered whether or not there would be a delay.

“I am still hoping that my WBO super featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring will go ahead, but obviously I understand that the issue of the Coronavirus could mean a delay.

“I had hoped to start my camp for the fight in Manchester tomorrow[Monday March 16], but now I am going to train at home. It’s now a case of taking things day by day because as we know everything is moving so quickly.

“Nobody seems to know how it will impact boxing in the UK, although we saw in America fights had to be cancelled. If might fight is delayed I fully understand because there are more important things than boxing.”

The British Boxing Board of Control have effectively banned all shows up and until the end of April and Warren has cancelled the proposed May 2 return of Josh Taylor,

So far things look positive for June, but there is a wait and see element with regard to summer fight nights.