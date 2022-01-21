Amateur Headline News News 

Tonight’s National Championship Semi-Finals

Six National Championship final spots are up for grabs at the National Stadium tonight.

The next legs of the National U18 and U22 Championships at the world’s first purpose-built boxing stadium in Dublin this weekend.

Tonight plays host to six intriguing women’s semi-finals. The action begins at 6:00 pm and can be viewed on the IABA’s youtube channel.

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY21stJANUARY@ 6.00PM

SEMI FINALS

Red Corner Blue Corner

48kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) W/O

48kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) V Ciara Walsh (Smithfield)

54kg Mai Phuong Nguyen (Maynooth) V Megan Colman (Baldoyle)

57kg Kellyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles) V Aliyah Butler (Monivea)

63kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) V Eve Woods (Corinthians)

66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) V Mary Enright (Setanta L)

66kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)

