Tonight’s National Championship Semi-Finals
Six National Championship final spots are up for grabs at the National Stadium tonight.
The next legs of the National U18 and U22 Championships at the world’s first purpose-built boxing stadium in Dublin this weekend.
Tonight plays host to six intriguing women’s semi-finals. The action begins at 6:00 pm and can be viewed on the IABA’s youtube channel.
NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY21stJANUARY@ 6.00PM
SEMI FINALS
Red Corner Blue Corner
48kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) W/O
48kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) V Ciara Walsh (Smithfield)
54kg Mai Phuong Nguyen (Maynooth) V Megan Colman (Baldoyle)
57kg Kellyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles) V Aliyah Butler (Monivea)
63kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) V Eve Woods (Corinthians)
66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) V Mary Enright (Setanta L)
66kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)