Tommy Hyde and Craig McCarthy will trade leather on St Patrick’s week.

Irish-boxing.com understands an out-of-the-blue all-Minster super middleweight fight will be confirmed this evening.

The Cork and Waterford 168lbs operators will fight at the famed Cow Palace in San Francisco on March 16.

Up for grabs on a Wsterwood Promotions card will be the vacant Celtic National Championship, not to be confused with the BUI Celtic title McCarthy has in his possession.

The clash represents a real level-up for NoWhere2Hyde’s Hyde. The 24-year-old Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year did a lot of learning in an extremely active first pro year – and it seems he is now looking to put it to good use by entering an extremely exciting domestic super middleweight fray.

Waterford southpaw McCarthy was expected to be seen in all Irish action next but not against Hyde. ‘Built2Last’ had agreed to fight Kerry’s Kevin Cronin last September but the Irish title fight fell through last minute.

The pair remained linked and most expected a meeting to be confirmed for this spring. Instead, McCarthy, who has all Irish experience in the form of Chris Blaney and Graham McCormack, will now fight rising Cork prospect Hyde.

It’s a massive fan-friendly fight in a division that has delivered on an Irish front recently as well as one that with the likes of Jamie Morrissey, Emmett Brennan, Cronin and possibly McCormack among others in and around the weight could be the glamour domestic division of 2024.