Thomas Carty Secures Matchroom Fight Date – Dublin Heavy appears on Dillian Whyte undercard

Thomas Carty [1-0] will have the chance to show a massive audience what the fuss is all about after being haded a slot on a BIG big man topped DAZN card.

The Dublin heavyweight will populate the Dillian Whyte vs Otto Wallin and will fight on the Matchroom promoted O2 Arena hosted card in London on October 30.

It’s a massive platform from which the Pascal Collins trained heavyweight can impress and should introduce Carty as a prospect to watch out for in the division of divisions.

The southpaw has impressed sparring the likes of Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Lawernce Okolie, he was most recently in camp with Whyte and it seems impressed enough to earn a spot on this months big card.

The bout will be Carty’s second since turning over. The 26-year-old defeated Richard Pkhakadze in Belgium in a May debut.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed and Carty will compete over four rounds.

The news has fueled rumour that Matchroom and Whyte are looking to add ‘The Bomber’ to their respective promotional and managerial stables.

Great opportunity for Dublin heavyweight @thomas_carty [1-0]: he’s already sparred some of the world’s best but his own journey is well underway, and he’ll fight for a second time on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s bout with Otto Wallin (DAZN) at London’s O2 Arena on 30 October. pic.twitter.com/jqbNPyzcC7 — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) October 18, 2021

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently Carty revelaed some of the biggest promoters in the business have expressed interest and he was mulling over some good offers.

“I’m no fool I know where I’m at at the moment and I also I know I’ve the potential is there as well,” he said.

“It depends where I choose to campaign. At the moment I’m still weighing up my options between the UK and America, there’s loads of offers a couple from the UK and a couple from America. I’m signed to Murphys at the moment, Murphys are pretty ok with co-promoting. It depends what way I wanna go about it, it can be a very lucrative deal down the road. Murphys know that and Pascal knows that,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Also appearing on the card will be Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic, a heavyweight who holds a win over Carty’s Ceticl Warrior stable mate, Niall Kennedy – and a fighter the new to the game pro has said he willing to fight.